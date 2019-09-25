A student at Horace Good Middle School was accused Tuesday with criminal threat after allegedly making a threat against the school.

An HGMS parent notified Garden City police of the threat at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, GCPD Sgt. Lana Urteaga said in a statement Tuseday night. During the investigation, officers determined that the student, 13, made the threat two weeks ago during a verbal altercation with another student at HGMS. On Tuesday, the two students fought again, pushing the parent to report the threat.

The GCPD will file an affidavit with the Finney County Attorney's Office requesting charges of criminal threat, Urteaga said in the statement. Per district policy, the student's violation qualifies as a level four infraction, punishable by an immediate 10-day out-of-school suspension and a potential 186-day expulsion equal to one school year, according to a letter HGMS principal Brad Springston sent to parents.

The threat, coming off the heels of an unfounded student threat against Garden City High School last week, is the first lodged against the middle school this school year. Last spring, in the waning weeks of the 2018-19 school year, HGMS was the subject of four threats in four weeks, all from current or former HGMS students. Each student who made a false threat was charged with criminal threat and issued punishments for a level four infraction at the school. Three were arrested.

Both the GCPD and HGMS encouraged parents to report any information regarding school safety to school personnel or the police.