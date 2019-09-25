Starting Monday, the Garden City Public Works Department will conduct its annual Fall Cleanup, a two-week collection period where crews will pick up waste that may otherwise be difficult to dispose of.

The project will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 11. To accommodate the needs of residents and city collection crews, the city has been divided into eight collection areas to be serviced throughout the cleanup. The following areas will be served on the following dates:

Sept. 30: North of Kansas Avenue to south of Mary Street between Fleming Street and the bypass, and north of Mary Street to north city limits between Main Street and the bypass.Oct. 1: North of Drainage Ditch to north city limits between west city limits and Main Street.Oct. 2: North of Kansas Avenue to south of Mary Street between Main Street and Fleming Street.Oct. 3: North of Kansas Avenue to the drainage ditch between Taylor Avenue and Main Street.Oct. 4: General collection day to give adequate coverage to those areas that may not have been completed during scheduled collection days in Week 1. Individuals who feel they may have been missed during their scheduled collection day should call 620-276-1270 by Thursday, Oct. 3, to make arrangements to have their items collected.Oct. 7: South city limits to Fulton Street between Taylor Avenue and Center Street; South city limits to Kansas Avenue between Center Street and Jennie Barker Road and Chappel Heights Addition.Oct. 8: North of Fulton Street to south of Kansas Avenue between Main Street and Center Street.Oct. 9 : North of Fulton Street to south of Kansas Avenue between Taylor Avenue and Main Street.Oct. 10: North of Fulton Street to south of the drainage ditch between west city limits and Taylor Avenue.Oct. 11: General collection day to give adequate coverage to those areas that may not have been completed during scheduled collection days in week two. Individuals who feel they may have been missed during their scheduled collection day should call 620-276-1270 by Thursday, Oct. 10, to make arrangements to have your items collected.

Residents can use an online application created by Finney County GIS to see when crews will be at their address. The app can be found at www.FinneyCountyGIS.com/PublicPickUp.

Because of landfill regulations, the city asks homeowners to separate tree trimmings (which should be no longer than 8 feet) into one pile, old furniture and boxes into another and old appliances into a third pile.

Please note the following regulations:

The cleanup is for residential areas only.All items for pickup must be placed by the street curb before your designated pickup date. There will be no alley pickups.Appliances with refrigerants (refrigerators and air conditioners) will not be collected unless the unit has been decharged — the street department does not have the capability to decharge them. A copy of the certification must be attached to each unit. City crews will leave notices on any appliances that do not have the certification attached to them.Special care should be taken to ensure that old refrigerators and similar appliances are child proofed (remove the doors or tie them shut) to prevent the chances of a serious mishap. Refrigerators should also be laid on their sides.Tree trimmings must be no longer than 8 feet in length and are limited to one truckload of tree trimmings/brush per home.Grass clippings and leaves, vehicle motors or batteries, shingles or roofing materials, and building demolition debris will not be accepted.The cost of all tire and rim removals will be charged back to the address the city crews collect them from.Any waste created by a contractor for tree trimming, home remodeling, appliances, etc. will not be accepted. The contractor is responsible for the removal service.Concrete, bricks and sod will not be accepted.No vehicle motors, batteries, liquid paints, hazardous waste materials or any petroleum products will be accepted.

Finney County residents may take debris to Waste Connections on Friday, Oct. 4, and Friday, Oct. 11, for a small fee. The above rules still apply. Contact Waste Connections at 620-275-4421 with questions.