The home constructed last year by Hutchinson USD 308’s Building Trades Program at the Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy has a buyer.

The five-bedroom, three-bath home at 2708 Morris Rd. in northwest Hutchinson was advertised earlier for $245,000. The Hutchinson school board unanimously OK’d a contract Monday night that showed a sale price of $235,000.

Putting in the accepted offer on the home was Lori A. Miller, Hutchinson. She said she particularly likes older homes because they have a lot more character, but having lived in older homes, she’s excited about living in a house that doesn’t have old plumbing and wiring.

She complimented the builders’ inclusion of “a lot of storage in a new home that you typically do not see.” They “did a really nice job,” she said, and the location is great.

Annually, the Building Trades Program constructs a home in that area and uses revenues from the home sale for the program.