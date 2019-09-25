Railer spikers

sweep tri

SALINA — The Newton High School volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday night in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play in Salina.

Newton downed Maize 25-16, 23-25, 25-16; and Salina South 25-18, 25-19.

“Week to week our team is getting better and trusting each other more,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “Our younger girls are gaining confidence and consistency. Our upperclassmen are continuing to fill leadership roles and push our team to get better and better each week.”

Newton is 10-8, 5-0 in AV-CTL I play, and hosts the Newton Invitational at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Newton stats

vs. Maize

Kills — Asha Regier 19, Gracie Rains 12. Digs — Regier 21, Lindsey Antonowich 18, Tegan Livesay 9. Assists — Marah Zenner 34.

vs. Salina South

Kills — Regier 9, Zenner 7. Digs — Livesay 7, Regier 6, O.Antonowich 6, Rains 5, L.Antonowich 5. Assists — Zenner 19.

Hesston sweeps

CKL triangular

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday in Central Kansas League play in Hesston.

The Swathers downed Lyons 25-20, 25-22; and Haven 25-1, 25-12. Lyons downed Haven 23-25, 25-9, 25-20.

“It was good to be back playing after a two-week break,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “We struggled a bit against Lyons, lacking the energy we needed to really swing the momentum our way. Both sets were close but we were able to pull ahead at the end to win. We passed pretty well, but had a lot of serving errors and our communication wasn’t as consistent as we would have liked. Against Haven, our energy was much better, and we hit and served well, with 29 kills on 51 attempts and only five errors, to go along with seven aces and a lot of other tough serves that kept them out of system. We will need to continue that energy and focus in our match with Garden Plain this Thursday.”

Hesston is 12-2, 3-0 in league play, and plays Garden Plain Thursday in a dual meet.

Hesston stats

vs. Lyons

Kills: Talby Duerksen 11, Harley Ferralez 6, Elise Kaiser 4, Celbi Richardson 3, Lindsey Deegan 2, Alex Martin 2.

Assists: Richardson 14, Olivia Lais 8, Ferralez 4.

Aces: Richardson 4, Ferralez 2.

Blocks: Martin 1, Duerksen 1.

Digs: Duerksen 10, Kaiser 8, Richardson 4, Ferralez 4, Koehn 4, Lais 2, Deegan 1.

vs. Haven

Kills: Kaiser 8, Duerksen 6, Richardson 5, Deegan 4, Ferralez 3, Martin 3.

Assists: Lais 13, Richardson 9, Ferralez 2, Caryn Yoder 1, Koehn 1, Martin 1, Kaiser 1.

Aces: Ferralez 4, Kaiser 2, Koehn 1.

Blocks: Duerksen 2, Martin 1, Richardson 1, Deegan 1.

Digs: Kaiser 8, Koehn 4, Lais 3, Ferralez 3, Duerksen 2, Richardson 2, Yoder 2, Deegan 1.

Junior varsity — Hesston 2 def. Haven 25-16, 25-20; Hesston 2 def. Lyons 25-16, 25-20; Lyons def. Haven 19-25, 25-15, 15-11

C-Team — Hesston 3 def. Haven 25-10, 25-4; Hesston 3 def. Lyons 25-6, 25-17; Lyons def. Haven 24-26, 25-10, 15-12; Hesston 4 def. Douglass 25-12, 25-11; Hesston 5 def. Douglass 25-17, 25-10.

Hesston C Team

Tournament

Pool A — Hesston 1 def. Halstead 25-11, 25-12; Peabody def. Hillsboro 25-21, 25-22; Hesston 1 def. Peabody 25-17, 25-17; Hillsboro def. Halstead 25-15, 26-24; Hesston 1 def. Hillsboro 25-17, 25-19; Peabody def. Halstead 25-16, 25-18.

Pool B — Smoky Valley def. Hesston 2 25-15, 25-19; Lyons def. Inman 27-29, 25-22, 15-10; Hesston 2 def. Lyons 25-14, 25-20; Smoky Valley def. Inman 25-20, 25-21; Smoky Valley def. Lyons 25-9, 23-25, 15-12; Inman def. Hesston 2 22-25, 25-15, 15-9.

Semifinals — Hesston 1 def. Hesston 2 18-25, 25-16, 15-8; Smoky Valley def. Peabody 25-21, 18-25, 15-10.

Seventh — Inman def. Halstead 25-11, 26-24.

Fifth — Lyons def. Hillsboro 18-25, 25-17, 16-14.

Third — Peabody def. Hesston 2 25-19, 25-19.

Championship — Hesston 1 def. Smoky Valley 25-15, 25-23.

Junior varsity at Andover — Derby def. Hesston 2 25-17, 25-18; Andover def. Hesston 2 25-17, 25-16; Hesston def. El Dorado 25-19, 25-20.

Junior varsity at Skyline — Norwich def. Hesston 3 26-24, 25-21; Pratt Green def. Hesston 3 25-20, 25-14; Hesston 3 def. Pratt-Skyline 25-20, 26-24; Hesston 4 def. Caldwell 25-13, 25-13; Garden Plain def. Hesston 4 25-8, 25-13; Pratt Gold def. Hesston 4 20-25, 25-20, 25-11.

Halstead sweeps

at Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Halstead High School volleyball team swept a Central Kansas League triangular Tuesday in Hillsboro.

Halstead downed Larned 25-19, 25-20; and Hillsboro 25-17, 25-20. Hillsboro downed Larned 25-20, 25-16.

Halstead is 10-8, 2-3 in CKL play, and plays Tuesday at Hoisington with Hesston.

Goessel splits

Classical tri

WICHITA — The Goessel Bluebird volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday in Wichita.

Goessel fell to Herington 25-12, 25-22 in Wheat State League play; and beat Classical School of Wichita 25-19, 25-18 in non-league play.

Goessel is 7-7, 3-2 in WSL play, and play Saturday at the Olpe Invitational, a round-robin tournament.