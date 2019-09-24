We are winding down our celebration of Senior Center Month. The theme this year is “The Key to Aging Well.” Join us for a movie and popcorn on Friday, Sept. 27 in the afternoon at 12:45 p.m. Everything you want to know about YOUR Senior Center and what’s going can be found on our website: www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org. You will also find us on Facebook at Senior Center of Finney County. You will know it is us by all the photos we have been sharing.

PROTECT YOURSELF FROM MEDICARE FRAUD: Con artists may try to get your Medicare Number, remember:

Medicare will never contact you for your Medicare Number or other personal information unless you’ve given them permission in advance.Medicare will never call you to sell you anything.You may get calls from people promising you things if you give them a Medicare Number. Don’t do it.Medicare will never visit you at your home.Medicare can’t enroll you over the phone unless you called first.

OPEN ENROLLMENT for Medicare D begins on Oct. 1 and ends Dec. 7. Please call us on Oct. 1 or any day after that to set up your open enrollment counseling appointment.

ACTIVITIES: Our next trip is Saturday, Sept. 28 traveling to Scott City for the Whimmydiddle Arts & Craft show. The bus is full, but we usually have cancellations. Call Della to get on the waiting list. It is not too soon to make plans to day-trip with us in October. We are going back to the casino in Dodge City on Tuesday, Oct. 8. We travel north to Scott City and beyond on Oct. 18 to see the Little Pyramids and then to Scott Lake for a picnic lunch. On Oct. 24, we are doing a morning trip, traveling just south of town to the Sandsage Bison Range. Several City & County officials will join us for lunch on Monday, Oct. 1. They will be having discussion and a Q & A Session for the upcoming election. On Oct. 3 at 11:15 a.m., we will be offering flu shots here at the Senior Center. Registered Nurses from Health Watch Home Health will administer the shots. They will bill medicare, so no charge for those over age 65. For those under age 65, there is a $35 fee for the flu shot.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30 a.m.; COMMODITIES 10 a.m.; Lee Richardson Zoo Mobile 11:15 p.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4; Dance with OK Cowboy 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, Sept. 26: Strength Training 9:30; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.: Library 11:30 a.m.; Throwback Thursday 11:45; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga w/ Tessie

Friday, Sept. 27: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Movies & Popcorn 12:45 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Fun & Games 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 28: Trip to Whimmydiddle in Scott City 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29: Duplicate Bridge is at 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong, Stay Healthy 5 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie;

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Rosemary Pork Loin, Au Gratin Potatoes, Broccoli & Fruit

Thursday, Sept. 26: Chicken Kiev, Wild Rice, Cauliflower with cheese sauce & pudding

Friday, Sept. 27: BBQ Riblet on a Bun, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas & Fruit

Monday, Sept. 30: Beef & Noodles, Broccoli, Pasta Salad & Angel Food Cake

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Corn & Chocolate Ice Cream

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Baked ham/pineapple slice, Sweet Potatoes/Marshmallow Topping, Capri Vegetables & Fruit

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Visit www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org for more information.