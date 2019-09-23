The City of Holcomb is looking into details surrounding the recent arrest of its fire chief but has not made any determinations about his position with the city, Holcomb City Attorney Bill Heydman said Monday afternoon.

Fire Chief Bill Knight, 59, 308 Campus View St., was arrested twice last week by the Garden City Police Department — once at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Campus Drive on an allegation of violating a restraining order and again at 5:49 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Campus View Street on a municipal bond revocation and allegations of violating a restraining order and felony stalking, according to GCPD jail logs and police blotter. GCPD Sgt. Lana Urteaga said the arrests were related.

As of Monday afternoon, Knight is being lodged at the Finney County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Jail staff said his bond had been paid earlier but was then revoked by the paying party.

Heydman said City Administrator Robin Lujan told him about the arrest on Friday, but that he was still in the beginnings of an investigation on Monday afternoon. He said he is still gathering information, including police records, and plans to speak to Garden City City Attorney Randy Grisell this week.

As fire chief of Holcomb volunteer department, Knight receives a $500 monthly stipend from the city, plus additional payments all of the department’s firefighters receive for meetings, training sessions and calls to scenes, Lujan said. He has worked for the department since April 2008, she said. Lujan directed questions to Heydman, saying she was not yet sure of Knight’s status with the city.

