A Healy man died in an ATV accident Saturday after his vehicle overturned multiple times in Lane County.

Jason Penka, 44, was traveling southbound on Dodge Road in a Suzuki 4 Wheeler ATV at about 8:02 p.m. when he attempted to make a hard left turn onto County Road 200, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. He failed to make the turn and his vehicle overturned an unknown number of times.

Penka was taken to Lane County Hospital, where he later died. He was not wearing a safety restraint, helmet or eye protection, according to the KHP.