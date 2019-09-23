GARDEN CITY – A 1-year-old girl was killed Sunday when she was backed over by an SUV leaving a Garden City travel plaza.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred just after 11 a.m. at the Bosselman's Travel Plaza on Solar Drive, just off the U.S. 83 / U.S. 50 junction.

The patrol reported a 50-year-old Garden City woman was backing her 2005 Dodge Durango out of a parking area and struck the child and then ran her over, causing fatal injuries.

The report identified the child as Annatile Holguin, 1, of Garden City.