This week, readers wondered about daylight saving time and Morton Salt.

Q: On May 8, there was an article in The News about South Carolina trying to pass a law to make Daylight Savings permanent. Do you know what came of that?

That bill is still pending in the South Carolina House. It has already passed in that state’s Senate.

Daylight saving time in the U.S. is where we set our clocks forward by one hour during the warmer part of the year, so that evenings have more daylight and mornings have less.

The Uniform Time Act of 1966 established the system of DST throughout the US.

Most areas of the United States observe daylight saving time — shortened as DST — but there are exceptions because the law creating it allows states to opt out if they choose.

Arizona, Hawaii, and several overseas territories don’t observe DST. Part of this is because tropical locations don’t have a lot of change in daylight hours between seasons. Also, these locations will save on energy costs associated with running air conditioning on longer, hotter days.

The Uniform Time Act also permits states to choose whether they want to observe DST or remain on standard time permanently all year without any input from Washington, D.C. However, the act does not allow states to remain on daylight saving time permanently all year.

Because of this, three Florida lawmakers introduced legislation that would end the November clock change and keep the U.S. on DST.

The bill, called the Sunshine Protection Act of 2019, was introduced by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.). It also follows similar legislation enacted in the state of Florida.

The Florida legislation cannot go into effect until Washington passes a measure allowing it, according to The Associated Press.

Q: I heard that Morton Salt is going to buy properties inside city limits on the southwest side of Hutchinson. Is this true? If so, will we lose our homes if we live in that area? I am at retirement age, as are many of my neighbors, and we are not looking forward to finding new places to live, packing or moving.

You’re in luck.

“We do not have any current plans to purchase property in Southwest Hutchinson,” said Paul Jackiewicz, director of brand strategy and communications with Morton Salt.

“Morton Salt is proud to be a member of the Hutchinson community where we have operated for more than 100 years and employ more than 140 people.”

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com