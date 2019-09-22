During her 10 years as a legal assistant for a Hutchinson law firm Sheila Metzger discovered something that inspired her to take her career down a different path.

“I learned that people didn’t really understand how their insurance coverage worked, as far as limits and what you truly need to be protected,” she said. “I always thought as I worked on these cases, ‘no doubt I could teach people what appropriate coverages are.’”

So, she left the Gilliland and Hayes law firm, took eight weeks of intensive training and opened her own office as an American Family Insurance agent.

Growing up on a farm in Barton County, and saw dad and a brother each own their own business, so she wasn’t intimidated when starting her own.

“I don’t think you can be prepared completely, as far as that goes,” Metzger said. “There are so many things that go into owning your own business that you didn’t think about. All I thought about was the sales aspect and teaching people. Much more than that goes into owning a small business.”

But, after 10 years, she has no regrets and, by drawing on perseverance she learned as a child, found her work and achievements “very rewarding.”

“As I’ve developed as a business owner, I recognized that it’s OK not to know and do everything,” she said. “To grow, you have to put people in place around you that can take care of the things you’re not good at… I have something I’ve built, but with the help of my employees and family and friends.”

Her company was named the Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Month for September.

“Most everyone knows they need insurance,” Metzger said. “Your mortgage lender says you have to have home insurance; the law tells you that you have to auto insurance. But a lot of agencies or agents don’t take the time actually to explain the coverage. That’s the one thing you have to do, so people know what they’re buying and that they are covered correctly. We take the time to explain, which is one thing that sets us apart.”

Another, she said, is that her agency “truly advocates for the client.”

“We take it very seriously, to give the best customer service,” she said.

When she started in 2009, another American Family agent had just retired, so she moved into his office at 1722 N. Plum and was able to book some of his business.

As three more agents affiliated with American Family retired over the years, in 2011, 2013 and 2015, she also picked up some of those clients. That’s enabled her to grow the business to four people, with plans to add a fifth in the next year or so. It also provided a larger location at 1210 N. Main in 2013.

The business offers auto, home, and life insurance, as well as farm and ranch and commercial policies.

“I’m constantly prospecting and seeking new customers,” said Metzger, 46. “Back last October, I hired a sales specialist who is helping me generate sales for the agency. So, I have that full-time specialist, another full-time licensed customer service rep, and a part-time position. I like to bring in a college kid for the part-time, which gives you a fresh perspective and is fun. I enjoy having that part-time position available.”

Metzger said she regularly gives back to the community that supports her business.

She’s a member of the Chamber, the Rotary Club, and Holy Cross Catholic Church. A graduate of Leadership Reno County, she’s served on the YP of Reno County advisory board. She also supports the Fox Theatre, Stage 9 and Hutchinson Symphony. And she’s regularly involved in youth sports, both as a coach and sponsor.