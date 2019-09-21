It was hoped that the Crusaders’ worst days on the gridiron were behind them for the season after their losses to two of their most formidable competitors - Wichita Collegiate and Andale.

But Friday night’s game started turning into a rout with the Clearwater Indians winning 35-7 against the Crusaders. Wellington’s bad luck started with the first few plays of the game when they failed to get a first down. Clearwater scored a touchdown within their first few plays with the clock at 9:35.

Clearwater would go on to score four touchdowns in the first quarter. The score was 31-0 at halftime.

Coaches had “preached and preached” to the Crusaders all week that they would have to be the faster, more physical team, Wellington Coach Zane Aguilar said, adding, “we’re not reaching that.

“We turned the ball over, made some mistakes,” Aguilar said. “Clearwater and everyone we play is going to execute off those mistakes.”

Receivers were not getting to the ball in time. The team was not firing the ball on both sides, Aguilar said.

“If we do not fix it at practice, it’s going to be hard to win a football game,” Aguilar said.

Wellington’s defense did a better job of holding Clearwater’s offense back in the second half, and the Crusaders finally scored a touchdown in the last 24 seconds of the game - from a 15-yard pass by Berkley Wright to Silas Popplewell.

“Clearwater’s doing some good things,” Aguilar said. “They have a really good quarterback with Tanner Cash.”

Aguilar talked about the need for consistency and being more fast and physical on both sides of the ball as well as re-evaluating mistakes.

“We’re going back to habits that I should’ve had fixed a long time ago,” Aguilar said. “The big thing is we get to play another week. Fortunately no one’s saying we’re done. We have to have a short memory and reevaluate what we’re doing and get better. There’s nothing else we can do.”

Wellington will have a road test next week, playing against Augusta at their homecoming.












