The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Missal Soto-Diaz, 24, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 4:50 p.m. 9/20.

Charles Todd Higgins, 23, in connection with aggravated endangering a child, a felony drug possession and criminal threat, 3:40 p.m. 9/20.

Nagano Masatake, 20, in connection with aggravated assault, 2:05 p.m. 9/20.

Christen Jermaine Hollis, 34, in connection with a felony drug possession, 11:15 a.m. 9/20.

William Cody Jackson, Sr., 41, in connection with a felony drug possession, 9:10 a.m. 9/20.

The following felonies were reported to the Topeka Police Department:

300 blk. S.W. Macvicar Ave., aggravated battery, 3:38-4:05 p.m. 9/11.

4300 blk. S.W. Huntoon St., criminal damage to property, 12:01 a.m. 5/4 - 7 a.m. 5/8.

1800 blk. S.E. John St., burglary of a vehicle, 6 p.m. 5/25 - 11 p.m. 5/27.

600 blk. S.E. Jefferson St., burglary and theft, 8:45 a.m. 9/5.

400 blk. N.E. Ohio Ave., theft, 10 p.m. 9/15 - 6 a.m. 9/16.

2700 blk. S.W. Plass Ave., burglary of a dwelling, 10 a.m. - 7:40 a.m. 6/1.

3400 blk. S.W. Gage Blvd., burglary of a dwelling, 7:30-8:15 p.m. 5/26.

100 blk. N.W. Redbud Circle, burglary of a vehicle, 3-3:30 a.m. 5/27.

1800 blk. S.E. 24th St., criminal damage to property, 9 p.m. 5/26 - 6 a.m. 5/27.

300 blk. S.E. Fairfax St., burglary, 10 a.m. 5/26 - 7 a.m. 5/27.

1100 blk. S.W. Webster Ave., burglary, 7:54 a.m. 5/27.

1800 blk. S.E. 24th St., criminal damage to property, 12:01-6 a.m. 5/27.

700 blk. S.W. Fairlawn Road, theft, 10 p.m. 9/17 - 6 a.m. 9/18.

1900 blk. S.W. Hope St., theft, 12:01 a.m. 6/15 - 12:01 a.m. 6/30.

2100 blk. S.W. Wayne Ave., burglary of a dwelling, 8 a.m. 9/14 - 8 a.m. 9/16.