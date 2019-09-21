At one point in his earthly ministry, when things started getting difficult, we are told that many of Jesus’ disciples “turned back and no longer walked with him.” (Jn. 6:66). Jesus asks the twelve apostles, “Do you want to go away as well?” (Jn. 6:67). Peter responds, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life, and we have believed, and have come to know, that you are the Holy One of God.” (Jn. 6:68-69).

Wow! Whom else, or what else, would you turn to for meaning and purpose in your life since Jesus is the Holy One of God and has the words of eternal life? But sadly, people still turn away from Jesus and seek meaning and purpose for their lives elsewhere.

Many try to find their purpose in their vocation – their work. And work is a good thing. We are taught to work and provide for ourselves and our families (2 Thess. 3:10; 1 Tim. 5:8). But for some, the success, power and prestige associated with their vocation becomes all consuming. Many don’t work to live; they live to work.

Closely related to those who seek their purpose in their vocation are those who seek meaning and purpose in their lives with money and the things it can buy. Many measure their lives by the sum of their possessions. They are determined to have the latest, the biggest, the fastest, etc. It has been said that, “Money makes a good servant but a terrible master.” The ability to make money can be a blessing and much good can be done when it is gained and used properly. But great care must be given that money (and the things it will buy) doesn’t become our master rather than our servant (Matt. 6:24; 1 Tim 6:10).

Still others search for meaning and purpose in their lives through pleasure and self-indulgence. Some such pursuits are declared illicit and sinful in God’s Word (Gal. 5:19-21; 1 Cor. 6:9-10). Others may not be inherently sinful, but when they become one’s life focus and dominant pursuit they become so (Heb. 12:1; 1 Cor. 10:23-24). Solomon sums up his attempts to find meaning and purpose in his life through work, material goods and pleasures in Eccl. 2:11, “Then I considered all that my hands had done and the toil I had expended in doing it, and behold, all was vanity and a striving after wind, and there was nothing to be gained under the sun.”

Even seeking purpose and fulfillment in religion can be misleading. It’s not enough to just be religious (Acts 17:22-34). It must be according to the will of and directed toward the one true God (Matt. 7:21).

Some ignore the commands of God, listening rather to the differing teachings and views of man (Mk. 7:7-8). Rather than following God’s standard of righteousness they adhere to a standard more to their liking, one established by man (Rom. 10:3).

Again, Solomon after having sought fulfillment through a variety of ways and pursuits concluded, “The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man.” (Eccl. 12:13).

“Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life…” is a rhetorical question with an obvious answer. “To whom shall we go?” No one! There is no one else to go to. They had found the one who not only had the answer but was the answer to man’s more pressing need: eternal life. There is no other source for eternal life (Jn. 4:14; 6:46-48; 14:6).

Who can we turn to? Who else but the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Jesus, the Holy One of God!