Top City bargain shoppers may have a new stop on their weekend shopping trips.

Popular discount store Five Below has opened its doors in Topeka at 1740 S.W. Wanamaker Road. The store is the first of several openings this year at Wanamaker Hills, the recently rebranded retail complex formerly home to Kmart.

Equity Investment Group has owned the property for about five years and renovated the shopping strip Kmart occupied after the retail chain closed its Wanamaker location in 2017. Slumberland Furniture has remained at the site since, but Kmart's leaving left a majority of the shopping center unoccupied.

Nationally recognizable retailers are coming in to fill those vacancies.

In addition to Five Below, Petco and Ulta will open stores at Wanamaker Hills this year.

"We hope that the people of Topeka are as excited about this as we are," said Ann Marie Queen, senior asset manager for Equity Investment Group.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported in May that Petco is relocating to Wanamaker Hills from its current location at 1930 S.W. Wanamaker Road, as its lease there was set to expire this year. The pet supplies retailer plans to open at the new location Oct. 14.

Ulta will be new to Topeka. The beauty supplies retailer has informed Queen it will have a soft opening Oct. 18, and a grand opening is expected to follow Oct. 25. Ulta was previously expected to open this summer.

According to a site plan published on Equity Investment Group's website, an Old Navy and DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse will also occupy space at Wanamaker Hills.

"Both stores have signed leases, and we are currently working on construction of both of those spaces," Queen said. "But they are not going to open or take possession until 2020."

The retail complex's anchor tenants continue to be Hobby Lobby and Bed Bath & Beyond. To accommodate the new retail stores, Equity Investment had to divide the 108,000-square-foot Kmart space into multiple units. Queen said the investment group is excited for Topekans to see the results.

"We were thrilled to be able to take the space that Kmart vacated and turn it into something really fun and exciting for the city of Topeka," Queen said. "As we know in the real estate business, there are a lot of large spaces that are sitting empty, so we were excited and really happy that we could secure these leases for that building."