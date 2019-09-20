SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Garden City Farmer’s Market: Check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market. The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28 at the Sequoyah 9 movie theater parking lot, 1118 N. Fleming St.

Ingalls Car and Tractor Show: Ingalls High School will host a car and tractor show from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school parking lot, giving out awards for best of show, people’s choice and best antique tractor. For more information, contact Ryan Spanger at 620-335-0152.

Catfish/Carp Tournament: Lake Scott State Park will kick off its two-day catfish and carp tournament this weekend, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Competitors must pay $15 for each carp team, $10 for carp individuals, $35 for a catfish adult and $5 for a catfish child. Adults can compete in both tournaments for $40 and children can compete in both for $15. Vehicle permits are required. For more information, call 620-872-3525.

Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic: Finney County Humane Society will hold a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon at the animal shelter. Parvo dog and puppy and FVRCP cat vaccinations are free and other shots, flea/tick treatments and microchips range from $10 to $30. Donations will be accepted.

GCCC Color Run: Show the Broncbusters your support at this Community Color Run & Walk, beginning at 10 a.m. at Lee Richardson Zoo. Registration is $25 and begins at 9 a.m.

Fall Fest/Oktoberfest: Jump into a mass of food, arts and crafts vendors, kids’ activities and live entertainment at this weekend’s Fall Fest, running from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stevens Park.

International Red Panda Day: Celebrate the cuddly creatures living at Lee Richardson Zoo’s Wild Asia exhibit this weekend from 3 to 4 p.m. at the zoo. Guests will learn about the endangered species, meet a keeper that cares for Lee Richardson’s red pandas and get their faces painted like the star animal.

Syracuse Harvest Festival: Syracuse’s fourth annual harvest festival will kick off at 5 p.m. MDT Saturday evening with several family-friendly activities. A free concert, carnival and hamburger feed will begin at 5 p.m. MDT alongside a vendor and craft fair, and a pumpkin bake-off contest and dance performance will begin at 6 p.m. MDT. The festival will linger into the night, ending at 9 p.m. MDT.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Catfish/Carp Tournament: The Lake Scott State Park tournament continues from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. Call 620-872-3525 for more information.

World Rhino Day at the Zoo: Guests are invited to join zoo staff at Lee Richardson Zoo’s rhino habitat this Sunday to learn more about the endangered species. Rhino encounters, games, a keeper chat and a discovery cart will all be available at the habitat from 2 to 4 p.m.

Southwest Kansas Chorale Rehearsal: Singers of all ages are welcome to join this community choir, holding its second practice from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Pauline Joyce Fine Arts building at GCCC.

LiveWell Meeting on Vaping: Parents, students and community members are welcome to sit in on the LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition’s September meeting, this month focusing on e-cigarettes, vaping and Juuling. Beginning at 7 p.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church, LiveWell’s Donna Gerstner will break down what locals need to know about the activity’s harmful effects.

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

Story Time at the Zoo: Preschool children and their caregivers can gather for a story, craft, activity and meet-up with zoo animal ambassadors at this weekly story time at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education, located next to Lee Richardson Zoo. The session will run from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

A Novel Idea (Teen Book Club): Kids ages 13 to 18 are welcome to this free book club for teens at the Finney County Public Library, meeting each week at 6:30 p.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

Musical Variety Program: Garden Valley Retirement Village will host a free musical program featuring Billy and Loretta Whitfield of Syracuse. The show begins at 7 p.m. and everyone is welcome.

Adulting 101 at the Library: Learn what it takes to be an adult at these weekly classes at the Finney County Public Library, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each class explores a different topic. This week, the group will discuss furniture and appliances. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

Club Read: Meet at the Finney County Public Library at 9:45 a.m. for this adult library book club aimed at adults with intellectual disabilities. Participants will listen to a book read aloud by staff and then watch a movie based on the book. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

INK Writing Club: Stop by the Finney County Public Library for this biweekly book writing club for teens, ages 10 to 17, meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Computer Basics Classes: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops at the Finney County Public Library. Classes run from 3 to 5 p.m. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

The Young and The Restless (Library Science Club): Kids ages 8 to 12 can experience some hands-on learning each week at the Finney County Public Library starting at 4:15 p.m. This week’s lesson focuses on volcanoes. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Friday Night Magic: Teens and adults are welcome to this weekly dive into fantasy, with open sessions of Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and other role playing or card games. Players are welcome to bring any other games to the table. The night runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

GCCC Centennial Gala: Celebrate Garden City Community College’s 100th anniversary at this classy event hosted by the GCCC Endowment Association. A 6 p.m. social hour will precede a 7 p.m. prime rib dinner at the Beth Tedrow Student Center on the GCCC Campus. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Endowment office.

GCA Blushing Artiste: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class from 7 to 9 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

American Gratitude Golf Tournament: The four-person scramble will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a 10 a.m. tee off, at the Cimarron Golf Club. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and costs $240. Proceeds will go to combat-wounded veterans and their families.

Whimmydiddle: The sprawling Scott City craft fair — a southwest Kansas must-do — will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Scott City Park. One of the largest craft shows in west Kansas, it will feature more than 200 exhibitors from across the country, including those selling original art, metal working, pottery, wood carvings, fabric, jewelry, silk and dried flowers, as well as plenty of food vendors.

GCA Mini & Me: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at these Garden City Arts classes, running from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members) and children must be ages 5 and older. Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

GCCC Centennial Parade and Celebration: The wider Garden City community can cheer on more GCCC centennial festivities Saturday, starting with a 10 a.m. parade on campus. The celebration continues with free food and entertainment on the college’s quad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a pep band rally at 1:50 p.m. There will be a mechanical bull, dunk tank, photo booth, games and more, and food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

GCCC Family Fun “Ed-Venture:” While at the quad, take a second to learn about Garden City Community College’s programs (and score some prizes) with this free, interactive family-friendly scavenger hunt on campus, beginning at 11 a.m.

Decades at the Library: Go back in time to the Roaring Twenties at the Finney County Library this weekend for an afternoon dedicated to the landmark century. Guests 13 and up are invited to watch “The Great Gatsby,” beginning at 1 p.m. at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

GCCC Homecoming: A weekend of centennial celebrations comes to an end with the college’s homecoming game, or Old-timer’s Bowl Game, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Broncbuster Stadium. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors or free for GCCC ID holders and children six and under. Get to the game early to see the Homecoming Coronation at 2:35 p.m. at the stadium.

