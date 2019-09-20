MONDAY, SEPT. 23



HASKELL COUNTY — Haskell County Commission: 8 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 300 S. Inman St., Sublette.

KEARNY COUNTY — Kearny County Commission: 8 a.m. in the county courthouse, 304 N. Main St., Lakin.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Recreation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at GCRC, 310 N. Sixth St.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25



GARDEN CITY — Cultural Relations Board: 4:30 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

ULYSSES — Ulysses City Council: 5 p.m. in the council meeting room at Ulysses City Hall, 115 W. Grant Ave.

LAKIN — Lakin City Council: 6:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at the Administrative Building, 121 N. Main St.

HOLCOMB — Holcomb City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Holcomb City Hall, 200 N. Lynch St.

GARDEN CITY — Finney County Economic Development Corp.: 7:30 a.m. at the city commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

GARDEN CITY — USD 457 Board of Education: 5 p.m. in the board meeting room of the Educational Support Center, 1205 Fleming St.