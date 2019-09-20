The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second. Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff’s Office at 620-272-3700. The GCPD’s arrest logs are available online at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

Garden City Police Department

Friday, Sept. 13

Sarah Gene May Paz, 38, 4015 N. Towns Road, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. on a probation violation.

Frank Julian Martinez-Guerrero, 20, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. on an allegation of aggravated domestic battery, as well as allegations of domestic battery, interfering with a law enforcement and criminal restraint, a probation violation and warrant for failure to appear in court.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Samuel Manuel Magana, 39, Holcomb, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Monday, Sept. 16

Marcus William Roady, 31, transient in Garden City, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. on an allegation of first-degree murder, as well as an order to arrest and detain.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Eric Servin, 31, 1132 S. Teardrop Lane, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on an allegation of possessing an opiate opium narcotic, as well as allegations of transporting an open container and driving while suspended.

Rufilio Sandoval, 36, 611 Teitlebaum Ave., was arrested at 2:39 p.m. on an allegation of making false information, as well as an allegation of theft of property or services.

Finney County Sheriff’s Office

Friday, Sept. 13

Luis Flores-Aguirre, 55, 6110 E. Skyline Drive, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. on an allegation of criminal threat.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Victor Joe Fry, 38, 309 W. Santa Fe St., was arrested at 9:09 p.m. on allegations of interfering with a law enforcement officer and possessing an opiate opium narcotic, as well as a probation violation.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Samuel Vega, 45, Liberal, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. on an allegation of possessing an opiate opium narcotic, as well as driving while suspended and using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Melody Paige Stanfill, 20, Sublette, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. on an allegation of possessing an opiate opium narcotic, as well as an out of county arrest.

Kansas Highway Patrol

Sunday, Sept. 15

Warren Thomas Ramsey, 24, Chelsea, Okla., was arrested at 12:34 a.m. on an allegation of interfering with a law enforcement officer, as well as allegations of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possessing a hallucinogenic drug and using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use and an out of state offense.