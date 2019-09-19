GCA Acrylic Pour

What: Learn about a new, unpredictable artistic process at this acrylic pour class at Garden City Arts. Each participant will get to do two pours over 8x10 panels.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Garden City Arts

Cost: $30 ($25 for members). Register ahead of time to secure a spot.

Computer Basics Classes

What: Learn the ins and outs of modern-day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops at the Finney County Public Library. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Friday

Where: The Finney County Public Library

Friday Night Magic

What: Teens and adults are welcome to this weekly dive into fantasy, with open sessions of Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and other role-playing or card games. Players are welcome to bring any other games to the table.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

Garden City Farmer’s Market

What: Check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market.

When: 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28

Where: Sequoyah 9 movie theater parking lot, 1118 N. Fleming St.

Ingalls Car and Tractor Show

What: Ingalls High School will host a car and tractor show, giving out awards for best of show, people’s choice and best antique tractor. For more information, contact Ryan Spanger at 620-335-0152.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ingalls High School parking lot

Catfish/Carp Tournament

What: Lake Scott State Park will kick off its two-day catfish and carp tournament this weekend. Competitors must pay $15 for each carp team, $10 for carp individuals, $35 for a catfish adult and $5 for a catfish child. Adults can compete in both tournaments for $40 and children can compete in both for $15. Vehicle permits are required. For more information, call 620-872-3525.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday through noon Sunday

Where: Lake Scott State Park

Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic

What: Finney County Humane Society will hold a vaccination clinic this weekend. Parvo dog and puppy and FVRCP cat vaccinations are free and other shots, flea/tick treatments and microchips range from $10 to $30. Donations will be accepted.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Finney County Humane Society

Fall Fest/Oktoberfest

What: Jump into a mass of food, arts and crafts vendors, kids’ activities and live entertainment at this weekend’s Fall Fest.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stevens Park

International Red Panda Day

What: Celebrate the cuddly creatures living at Lee Richardson Zoo’s Wild Asia exhibit this weekend. Guests will learn about the endangered species, meet a keeper that cares for Lee Richardson’s red pandas and get their faces painted like the star animal.

When: 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lee Richardson Zoo