A threat to Garden City High School was determined unfounded Wednesday by police officers, who deemed the school safe to attend.

On Wednesday afternoon, Garden City High School administrators received a report about a possible threat to the school posted on social media, GCHS principal Steve Nordby said in a letter to parents. Staff immediately notified the Garden City Police Department at 3:30 p.m., which launched an investigation into the threats.

According to a news release from GCPD Sgt. Lana Urteaga, officers determined through the course of the investigation that the threat was unfounded. Urteaga said in the release that two GCHS students each created a social media post claiming another student threatened the school. However, the uninvolved student did not make any such threat, she said.

Nordby said in his letter that the school is safe to attend, and classes moved forward Thursday at their regular schedule. He said the two students who posted about a threat have been disciplined per school district policy.

Garden City USD 457 and the GCPD encourage students and other community members to report any information about potential school safety-related incidents to school administrators or the GCPD. All threats are taken seriously.

