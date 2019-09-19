The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the national Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP). Through this program, farms, ranches and businesses that produce, process or package certified organic agricultural products may be reimbursed for eligible expenses.

The purpose of the OCCSP is to defray the costs of receiving and maintaining organic certification under the National Organic Program. The program allows state agencies to provide reimbursement to certified organic operators for up to 75% of the operation’s total allowable certification costs, up to a maximum of $750 per certification scope. Scopes include the areas of crops, livestock, wild crops and handling (i.e., processing).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency administers two organic certification cost share programs, and awards the OCCSP funds to eligible state agencies that serve as administering entities who work directly with organic operations to reimburse organic certification costs. The current period of qualification for organic operations seeking reimbursements is from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019, and applications will be accepted through December 15, 2019, or until all funds are expended, whichever comes first.

KDA is committed to serving all Kansas farmers, including lending support to those who wish to market and sell their products as certified organic. For more information, go to the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/organic or contact KDA economist Peter Oppelt at peter.oppelt@ks.gov or 785-564-6726.