The Finney County Historical Society’s annual fall picnic has been scheduled at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 in the grandstand meeting room at the Finney County Fairgrounds.

The public is welcome to join FCHS members at the event. Admission is free but reservations are necessary by Oct. 2. The number to call is 620-272-3664 and reservations may also be made in person at the Finney County Museum, 403 S. Fourth, where exhibit hours are 1-5 p.m. seven days weekly.

Individuals planning to attend is asked to bring a side dish, salad or dessert to share. Fried chicken, beverages and table service will be provided.

In addition to the meal, Bob Immell, director of the Mid-America Air Museum in Liberal, will offer historical information about the Apollo missions and Neil Armstrong’s first steps on Earth’s only natural satellite in 1969, as well as the World War II bomber crew training that took place in southwest Kansas.

Liberal, like Garden City, served as a U.S. Army Air Corps training base during the 1940s, and Immell will discuss connections between bases located in each community. The Garden City base provided basic flight training, and graduates were dispatched to Liberal to gain instruction specific to the famous B-24 bomber.

The Sunday picnic will conclude with a donation drawing, offering cash and merchandise prizes provided by a number of businesses, individuals, families and organizations. Tickets for the prize drawing will be available at the event and through invitations sent to society members. Proceeds will be used to support exhibits and programs at the museum.