Look for highs around 90 degrees Thursday in Topeka with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon.

More showers are possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday, when highs are expected to be in the 80s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

• Monday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

• Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.