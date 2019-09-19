WASHINGTON, D.C. - Jennifer Cunningham, Assistant City Manager, City of Garden City will be honored by ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, as the recipient of the organization’s Assistant Excellence in Leadership Award in Memory of Buford M. Watson, Jr.

ICMA’s Assistant Excellence in Leadership awards a local government management professional who has made significant contributions toward excellence in leadership while serving as an assistant (regardless of title) to a chief local government administrator or department head.

She will be formally honored during a Celebration of Service to the Profession as part of ICMA’s 2019 Annual Conference at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 23.

Cunningham began working for the City of Garden City as City Prosecutor in 2012. Her diverse skill set quickly became evident and following a March 2013 Novak Consulting Group management study of our Municipal Court, she was promoted to overseeing all Municipal Court functions and personnel. The following year she was appointed interim Information Technologies Director, in addition to her Prosecutor/Court Administrator duties, and took on Legislative Director duties to explore her interest in becoming a local government generalist. In October 2015, she was named Assistant City Manager and continues to oversee Municipal Court, Information Technology, and Legislative Affairs. In addition, she oversees Garden City Regional Airport, Buffalo Dunes golf course, Lee Richardson Zoo, and Garden City’s Big Pool.

“I am extremely honored to be receiving the Assistant Excellence in Leadership Award in Memory of Buford M. Watson, Jr.,” Cunningham said. “Although grateful for the recognition I have received for my work, I could not have done it without the support of my family, staff, and mentors that have helped me reach this achievement. I enjoy working for the City of Garden City and look forward to continuing to grow here.”

The ICMA Local Government Excellence Awards Program highlights creative contributions to professional local government management while demonstrating the difference that kind of management makes to the quality of life in our communities. ICMA’s Professional Awards honor individual achievement by outstanding chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, academics, and others that may have been accomplished through tenure with a number of local governments or organizations. Nominations are evaluated by an independent, 17-person panel of ICMA members.