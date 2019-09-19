Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "The Cost of Discipleship"; Church picnic, 5 p.m. on the church lawn, 5 p.m. (bring a side dish or dessert to share); Music concert featuring the Cornwell Twins, 6 p.m.

Monday: Memorial service for Colleen Jackson, 2 p.m.

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Women's Bible Study, 10 a.m.; Youth Groups, all ages, 6:30 p.m.; and Adult Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 9 a.m. at Time Out Restaurant; Thursday Night Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Community Congregational Church

United Church of Christ

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; worship service, kids church and youth group, 10 a.m.; coffee and fellowship, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Women's supper at Ward's Cafe, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men's luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

First Assembly GC

702 N. Campus Drive

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:35 a.m.

Monday: Chi Alpha, 8 p.m.

Wednesday: Group studies, 7 p.m.

For more information, call w.firstassemblygc.com.

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "Have a Good Cry."

Wednesday: Children and youth fellowship meal and activities, 6 to 8 p.m.; Mary Martha's and Men Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Tod Anthony; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m; Discipleship to Membership, Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Parents Day Out, 9 a.m.; Women’s Emmaus, noon; Staff Meeting, 3 p.m.; Nominating Committee Meeting, 6 p.m.; Young-ish, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: WW, 9 a.m.; Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Worship at Garden Valley, 1:45 p.m.; Bible Study at the Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; WW, 6 p.m.; Young-ish, 6:30 p.m.; Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Fellowship Meal, 5:15 p.m.; Choir Practice, Bible Zone, God's Crew, Youth Group, Soul Sisters, 6 p.m.; Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Education Team Meeting, 7:15 p.m.; Praise Team, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Godmother’s, 9 a.m.; Men’s Emmaus, noon.

Friday: Bible Study at The Cottages, 10 a.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.; Walk to Emmaus Community Gathering, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Steve Ensz with message "Feet of Clay."

Monday: Women's Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: NightLIFE, Adult Bible Study, Middle School Youth Group (grades 6-8), 6 p.m.; Senior High Youth Group, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: MOMS Bible Study, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Adult Connection Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Von Hunn, Church of the Brethren. Everyone is welcome.

Wednesday: "Celebrate Your Faith" devotional service, 7 p.m., with the message given by Don Patrick. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call (620) 275-5036.

Grace Bible Church

2595 Jennie Barker Road

Saturday: The Gospel of John movie night, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "You Shall Be My Witnesses"; Adult Bible Study, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Bible study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-6701.

St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA

1608 Belmont Place

Saturday: Chin church service, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m. Chin church service, 1 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5108 or (620) 275-4777.

The Presbyterian Church

1719 Texas St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the Rev. Denise Pass preaching, followed by fellowship.

Monday: Come and Go Farewell Reception for Rev. Denise Pass, 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Learn 'n Play, 5:30 p.m.; Scout Pack and Troop 712, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Community dinner, 6 p.m.; K-12 youth activities, 6:30 p.m.; Choir practice, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-9141 or visit www.pcgardencity.org.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; live stream of Sunday services, 10:45 a.m. on YouTube; the pastors are Rick and Tami Beard; ARMY Youth, eighth grade to 20 years old, 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study (nursery available ages to 3), Royal Rangers and Girls Now, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.