HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday in an Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I triangular at Campus.

Newton topped Salina South 25-23, 25-17; and Campus 25-18, 25-13.

“We had a slow start in both matches trailing early,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “It is important for us to win games when we are trailing so we gain confidence that we can do it next time. We have talked a lot about being young but we are constantly learning and growing as a team.

“When we relax and trust each other we are extremely good.

“Asha's serve took over in the Campus game and she had six aces. Our blocking with Lindsey Antonowich and Tegan Livesay continues to get better (Lindsey had three against South and they each had two against Campus). Marah is getting more and more confidence with all of her hitters. When we pass well, Graice Rains and Asha are getting good swings from the outside.”

Newton is 6-5, 3-0 in league play, and competes Saturday at the Maize Invitational.