Wellington considers city flag

WELLINGTON — The Wellington City Council is considering adopting a city flap.

Mayor Shelley Hansel introduced at Tuesday's meeting a Cowley College student who, for an art project, designed a Wellington town flag.

Chandra Pourner created flag with two wheat stocks and seven grains on each for the year of the town’s founding in 1872. There are two stars with nine points symbolizing when the large tornado whipped the town in 1892. The stars represent how the town came back from the tornado. The flag has a blue background.

“I don’t know official protocol for adopting a flag,” Hansel said.

City Manager Shane Shields said the city would look into what it has to do to make the flag official.

Driver injured in crash

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY — A Basehor man was taken to the hospital after a car went off a road and crashed into a fence in southeast Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 6:52 a.m. Monday at 158th Street and Kansas Avenue.

The man was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla on 158th Street. The car apparently went off the road on the east side of 158th Street, striking a fence. The car continued to travel through several yards before coming to a rest, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver was transported to Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, to be treated for various injuries.

There was fog in the area at the time of the crash.