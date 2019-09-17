The Vitality Team of Reno County, along with Hutch Rec and the City of Hutchinson, invites the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new State Fair Trail on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will take place in front of the trail by the city’s Water Treatment Center, located at the round-about at 23rd Avenue and Severance Street. Participants are invited to bike and/or walk to the trail to celebrate. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m., followed by remarks at 10:05 from Justin Combs, Director of Parks and Facilities at the City of Hutchinson, and Steve Drach, chairperson of the Vitality Team of Reno County.

For more information, visit the Vitality Team of Reno County Facebook page or call Hutch Rec at (620) 663-6179.