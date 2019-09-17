USDA Commodities will be distributed at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 North 10th St., on Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019 starting at 10 a.m.

The following items will be distributed: orange juice, cranberry juice concentrate, apricots halves, pears, white sliced potatoes, garbanzo beans, peanut butter, rice long grain, navy beans, pork patty cdk., fresh apples, fresh grapes, dried egg mix and oat cereal bowls.

Everyone will need to have a 2019 Commodities Card. To obtain a card locals must furnish proof of residency in Finney County and proof of income for everyone in their household. Income guidelines apply. Those interested should come get a card before the day of distribution.

Please call Della Pierce at the Senior Center of Finney County at 620-272-3620 with any questions.