Pauline South Intermediate School took center stage at the USD 437 Board of Education meeting Monday night, with school principal Chris Holman presenting exceptional staff and students at the start of the meeting.

The first recognized was sixth-grader Isiah Barr, praised by Holman as someone who knows why they are there.

"He's the epitome of a well-mannered young man," Holman said. "I look forward to great things from him in the future."

Holman also recognized Susan Witt, who has been preparing breakfasts and lunches for district students for 23 years. Witt was praised by Holman for her devotion to her job, her quiet enthusiasm and, most of all, her leadership. He noted that Witt has been an anchor for the school during a period of turnover.

"She's a great leader," Holman said, "and she's helped a lot of the newer people come in." Holman noted that students — and even adults — sometimes overlook the contributions of kitchen staff, which he regretted.

"You can't put on a price on someone who's completely vested in their job and does completely what they need to do,” he said.

Finally, Holman recognized speech pathologist Brenda Gladfelter.

"For me to stand here and try to make a list of all the things she does would be impossible," Holman said. "She advocates for the students, and she's always willing to help teachers. I look at her as an invaluable member of the Pauline South community."

Executive director of human resources and operations Brian White addressed the board about the North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Award recently presented to the district. The award came as something of a surprise, White said, as it came about because of a desire to shore up what might be a district shortcoming.

"The labor market is very competitive right now," said White, who compared the candidate experience of a job applicant as parallel to the experience of a shopper in a store. In either case, a bad experience can cause negative word of mouth and a lack of repeat business.

"And in this kind of labor market, we don't want to do anything that's going to decrease our candidate pool," White said.

The 2019 winners included large companies such as AT&T, American Airlines and Proctor & Gamble. The board noted that there were no other school districts on the list of nominees.

Winners will be publicly ranked following a gala for the event on Oct. 14 in Washington, D.C.

Other items discussed at the meeting included:

• Recognition of board clerk Denise Taylor, who is retiring.

• An overview of upcoming meetings regarding the development of the district's strategic plan.

• Unanimous approval of girls wrestling as a KSHSAA-sponsored activity, as discussed in the previous meeting.

• The board entered executive session for a half-hour to discuss the acquisition of property, after which no action was taken.