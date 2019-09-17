The Garden City Police Department arrested a local man Monday morning in connection with the shooting death of Garden City restaurant owner Ernie Ortiz.

At 4:30 a.m. Monday, officers arrested Marcus William Roady, 31, transient in Garden City, in the area of 300 Hillside Ave. in Garden City, according to a press release. He is being lodged in the Finney County Jail and will first appear in court at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow in room 201 at the Finney County Courthouse, said Kurtis Jacobs, district court administrator.

The GCPD will file an affidavit with the Finney County Attorney's Office today requesting charges of first-degree murder, said Sgt. Lana Urteaga in a press release. The investigation is ongoing.

During the preliminary investigation, officers believed the incident was a possible robbery. Urteaga said officers may request additional charges for Roady at a later time. She said there is no evidence of a hate crime.

At 10:55 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, officers responded to reports of a person down outside of the El Conquistador restaurant, located at the corner of Buffalo Jones Avenue and Bancroft Street in Garden City. Upon arrival, they located a man, later identified as El Conquistador owner Ernie Ortiz, lying on the east parking lot entrance to the restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds. Ortiz, 69, was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he later died.

Citing the open investigation, Urteaga declined to comment on whether Ortiz and Roady knew each other before the incident.

The GCPD encourages anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the department at 620-276-1300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 or text GCTIP and their tip to Tip411 (847411).