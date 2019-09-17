The Garden City High School girls’ tennis team opened the season with a strong performance Saturday, winning the Great Bend Invitational.

“On the whole, the team played great,” Head Coach Rod Robinson said. “We won 18 of 20 matches on the day…and are looking like there’s potential to go along way (in the post season).”

On the singles side, Robinson moved Carson Linenberger and Sage Riggs in to those slots. Both played doubles last year.

Linenberger, playing No.1 singles, won all three of her pool play matches: 8-7, with an 8-6 tiebreaker, over Ellinwood; 8-2 over Great Bend’s Black squad entry; and 8-0 over WaKeeney. The Buffalo faced Priscilla Vasquez of Liberal in her semi final match, winning 8-3. In the championship match, Linenberger defeated WaKeeney’s Caroline Brungardt, 8-4, to claim the division title.

In No. 2 singles action, Riggs completed the day undefeated, going 5-0 for first place in the division. She won her pool play matches: 8-0 over Ellinwood; 8-3 over Great Bend Black; and 8-2 over WaKeeney. In her semi final match, Riggs won 8-2 over Dodge City, then handed Great Bend Red’s Anna Popp a 8-2 loss in the championship.

Garden City’s No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Kipp and Ashleigh Chappel finished the day in third place. In pool play, they went 2-1: 8-5 over Ellinwood; 8-5 over Great Bend Black, 6-8 loss to WaKeeney. The pair’s semi final match had them face Great Bend Red’s team, the eventual winner of the tournament, dropping the match 1-8. The Buffaloes won the third place match over Hoisington’s Brook Steinert and Kelsi Dalton, 8-4.

The Buffaloes No. 2 doubles team of Carole Galia and Brooke Ptacek went 5-0 on the day. In pool play, the pair defeated: Ellinwood, 8-1: Great Bend Black, 8-5; and WaKeeney, 8-6. In their semi final match, they defeated Hoisington, 8-6. In the title match, GCHS defeated Dodge City’s Mariana Ortiz and Jewel Escobar for the championship, 8-2.

Robinson said the singles players made the adjustment from doubles well. He said the doubles teams did a good job in their matches and learning a lot through the process of the day.

Garden City’s next action if today, when the squad travels to Dodge City.