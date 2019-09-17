We continue to celebrate Senior Center Month. The theme this year is “The Key to Aging Well”. The Mayor will be here on the 18 at 12:45 p.m. for a proclamation and a balloon release, celebrating the Senior Center of Finney County. Join us on Thursday, Sept. 19 for a soup supper at 5 p.m., followed by Bingo. We will be joined by the Finney County Staff and some of your County Commissioners that evening; going over some facts about continuing the sales tax.

Activities:

We will be distributing Commodities on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Make sure you have your commodities card or that you register with Della prior to Sept. 25. Celebrate the first day of Fall with us on Tuesday, Sept. 24; join us for homemade pumpkin bread and apple cider at 10:30 a.m.

We will be hosting an 8 week Stay Strong, Stay Healthy class beginning on Oct.1. The class will meet at our center on each Tuesday and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Jennifer LaSalle with K-State Research and Extension Office will be the instructor. The exercises are easy to learn, safe and effective at increasing your strength and improving your balance. The fee is $5 and you must register at K-State Extension of Senior Center by Sept. 29.

We still have room on the bus traveling to Scott City for the Whimmydiddle on Saturday, the 28. Looking into October, we have trips to Scott City/Little Pyramids, Boot Hill Casino and to Sandsage Bison range. Call Della at 272-3620 to sign up for any of those trips.

Senior Center Weekly Activities:

Wednesday, Sept. 18: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Mayor’s Proclamation / Balloon Launch 12:45 p.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; foot clinic 1 p.m. (appointment needed); Strength Training 4; Dance with Ortiz Band 7:30 p.m. (free dance this week)

Thursday, Sept. 19: Senior Art Gallery 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Strength Training 9:30; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.;Libray 11:30 a.m.; Lunch & Learn 11:30 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; SOUP SUPPER & BINGO 5 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga w/ Tessie 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Fun & Games 1 p.m.; Legal Aide (appointment needed); Bridge 1:15 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 21: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22: Duplicate Bridge is at 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; FCCA BOARD MEETING 1:30; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Celebrate FALL with apple cider & pumpkin bread 10:30; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30; COMMODITIES 10 a.m.; Lee Richardson Mobile Zoo 11:15 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Dance with OK Cowboy 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Lunch Menu:

Wednesday, Sept. 18: Ham/asparagus roll-up, Scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables & Fruit

Thursday, Sept. 19: BBQ Chicken Breast, Baked Potato, Sour Cream, Corn & Fruit

Friday, Sept. 20: Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Mac & Cheese, Peas & Fruit

Monday, Sept. 23: Salisbury Steak, Mashed potatoes/gravy, Sliced carrots & Fruit

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Chili Cheese Dog, Chips, Green Beans & Orange Sherbet

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Rosemary Pork Loin, Au Gratin Potatoes, Broccoli & Fruit