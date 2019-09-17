Friday was a tale of two games in Valley Center.

The Garden City High School football team’s offense compiled 426 total yards topping Valley Center, that had 308, in the first game. Then second game was the Buffaloes battling themselves.

GCHS dropped its first road game of the season, 26-38.

“Misques and penalties cost us, as well as turnovers, “ Head Coach Brian Hill said. “You can’t win games with five turnovers…we were battling ourselves as well as an opponent…it was an uphill battle.”

The Hornets controlled the opening quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points.

Kaleb Harden got Valley Center on the board with a 64-yards touchdown pass to Caden Holle. Hunter Sharp added the point after kick. Later in the quarter, Marion Pounds ran for his first of three touchdowns on the night. Sharp added the extra point kick for a 14-0 lead.

Garden City got on the scoreboard in the second as running back Josh Janas scampered in from 15-yards out for a touchdown. the extra point attempted failed. Valley Center’s Harden threw his second passing touchdown in the game, connecting with Sharp for six yards. Janas picked up his second touchdown of the quarter for the Buffaloes on a one yard blast in to the end zone. The extra point attempt failed. The Hornets added a 33-yard field goal by Sharp to complete the scoring for the quarter, taking a 24-12 score in to halftime.

The third quarter was low scoring, as the Buffaloes failed to get on the scoreboard. The Hornets’ Pounds ran in from seven-yards out for his second touchdown of the night, and the only touchdown of the quarter. Sharp kicked the extra point for a 31-12 score going in to the final quarter.

A comeback in the fourth quarter for Garden City fell short on time. Valley Center scored the first touchdown of the period (Pounds on a 22-yards run, with Sharp kicking the extra point), then the Buffaloes came to life.

Carlos Acosta plowed in from one-yard out for a touchdown. Janas added his third touchdown of the game with a three-yard run. The Buffaloes converted the two point conversion on a three-yard pass from Acosta to Christian Reyes.

Hill said a bright point of the night is the way Janas is developing as a running back. The junior finished the game with 99 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead the Buffaloes.

GCHS quarterback Carlos Acosta completed 14 of 27 passes for 199 yards, but also threw four interceptions. Lane Durst was the leading receiver with three catches for 84 yards.

The Buffaloes, 0-2, will be at home for a 7 p.m. game on Friday against Hutchinson.

Garden City 0 12 0 14 - 26

Valley Center 14 10 7 7 - 38