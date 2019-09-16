Glenda Jean (Bond) Bayles, 68, of McPherson and formerly of South Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) at her home in McPherson. She retired in 2009 after 25 years of service to Social and Rehabilitation Services (SRS) in McPherson, where she worked as a human services specialist for Medicaid and public assistance.

Glenda was born on July 29, 1951, in Hutchinson, the daughter of Franklin Charles and Margaret E. (Stehle) Bond. She graduated from Nickerson High School (1969), Hutchinson Community College (AA), and Kansas State University (BS & MS.)

She was a member of McPherson First United Methodist Church, South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, McPherson Hospital Volunteer Services, Kappa Delta Pi (Education), Kappa Omicron NU (Family & Consumer Sciences), Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of Union Veterans, and Felicity Chapter #371 - Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a volunteer bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

Survivors include: sister-in-law, Sally Bond of Hutchinson; nephew, Jeff Bond of Fort Worth, Texas; numerous cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Charles A. Bond and Steven L. Bond.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019), at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019), at South Hutchinson United Methodist Church with Pastor Claire Gager officiating. Burial will follow at Laurel Cemetery, rural Have.

Memorial donations may be given to South Hutchinson United Methodist Church or McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family atwww.stockhamfamily.com.