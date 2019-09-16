A hot start to the work week is in store for Topeka-area residents on Monday, as highs should top out in the mid-90s.
More hot September weather is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs both days should reach the lower 90s.
Thursday and Friday won't be a whole lot cooler, with highs both days in the upper-90s.
The next chance for rain enters the forecast of Wednesday night.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:
• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
•Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
• Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
• Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
• Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
• Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.