This week, readers wondered about family photos and upcoming road projects.

Q: I have an old family photo and I do not know when it was taken. On the back of the photo is stamped "Geo. Winstead Kodak Finishing. Hutchinson, Kansas." Can you tell me when this business was in Hutch? That will give an idea when this photo was taken.

Certainly. I reached out to our local historian — and Throwback Thursday photo extraordinaire — Steve Harmon.

“George Winstead was active here for a long time,” Harmon said. “I have photos that are labeled his from 1908 to 1953.”

According to the Hutchinson News, George Winstead owned a photography shop in Hutchinson and was also a jeweler and watchmaker in Ellinwood and Great Bend. He died Dec. 5, 1946, at his home in Long Beach, Calif.

Winstead moved to Long Beach in 1917 and established a photo finishing and supply store.

The Hutchinson business changed hands through the years but maintained the name. Branches in Long Beach and San Diego were still owned by descendants of George Winstead in 1963.

Q: What is the delay in getting this section overlay of 5th Street up to 13th Street on Main Street taken care of?

I talked with Jeff Peterson, traffic engineer for the City of Hutchinson.

“The delay is just making sure we crossed our T’s and dotted our I’s,” Peterson said. Originally it was going to be bid in the spring, but it didn’t get done then. We wanted to make sure things were ready to go.

“That project is part of our Main Street reconstruction project, and the council approved it recently, so construction would start by this fall, mostly with utility work,” he said.

The work will involve more than just a mill and overlay. It will be similar to the projects north of there with curb and gutter work.

Q: We use the Woodie Seat overpass to South Hutchinson frequently. This is a terrible representation of Hutchinson for folks coming to Hutchinson for different purposes. The median strips are weed-infested and crumbling. Who is responsible for this situation? City or County?

North of the Arkansas River is Hutch’s, Reno County has the bridge, and South Hutch manages south of there. So maintaining this section of road requires quite a bit of cooperation between departments.

However, you can probably tell that the work needed to fix issues for the long term will be extensive. Small patch jobs won’t cut it, so investing those resources at this time wouldn’t be beneficial.

“Aesthetically, it’s not good at all, and we need to do work on the bridges, as well,” Peterson said.

The City of Hutchinson submitted applications for a build grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for some improvements. We’ll hear back in December if Hutchinson will receive that grant.

“But something will have to be done whether we get the grant or not,” Peterson said.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.