The Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team’s return to the Salthawk Sports Complex and its new natural grass playing surface must have agreed with the Blue Dragons on Saturday against Hesston College.

The Blue Dragons posted their second-largest margin of victory and scored the second-most goals in program history on Saturday in a 19-0 Jayhawk West victory over the Larks.

Freshman Samantha Vaughn became the sixth player in program history to score six goals in a game, freshman Esther Karhayu followed with four goals and freshman Marah Franke was the third Blue Dragon with a hat trick on Saturday. This was the first time that three Blue Dragon players scored hat tricks in the same game since Oct. 18, 2016, against Pratt.

Eight different Blue Dragons scored goals and five players had assists on Saturday.

Saturday’s onslaught was the first time the Blue Dragons have scored at least 15 goals in a game since scoring a school-record 23, also against Pratt in 2016. The 19-goal margin of victory is also the second-largest in team history.

Hutchinson’s 46 team points against the Larks are the fourth-most in single-game program history.

The Blue Dragons led 8-0 at halftime and scored 11 in the second half. That was the sixth time in team history to score 10 or more goals in a half.

Vaughn notched her second hat trick of the season, becoming the first Blue Dragon with a six-goal game since Jordan Downing in 2016. Vaughn added an assist for a 13-point game, which ties Melissa Hetherington, Downing and Jazmin Hartshorn for the third-most single-game points in Hutchinson history.

Karhayu had a nine-point game with a season-high four goals and an assist. Franke had a seven-point outing with three goals and an assist. Chavelle Henry also had a pair of goals.

Sophomore Naomi Waithira had a goal and tied a career high with three assists.

Macy Smith, Cameron Rodriguez and Cheyenne Busker were the other goal scorers for Hutchinson.

The Blue Dragons outshot Hesston 46-1 and the Larks recorded no shots on goals. Hutch has held its last three opponents without a shot on goal and it’s the 43rd time in team history to hold an opponent without a shot on goal.

The Blue Dragons are now 16-1 all-time against Hesston. The 19-goal differential is the longest in series history.

Hutchinson travels to Dodge City at 2 p.m. Wednesday.