Sterling Village hosting presentation on Medicaid

STERLING – When families realize Medicaid may be an option for long-term financing care, they often feel overwhelmed and don’t know where to begin, said Lisa Valentine, Sterling Village community liaison.

To alleviate this anxiety, Sterling Village will host an open-to-the-public discussion of Medicaid, a state program for lower-income people.

“Medicaid and You in the Nursing Community” is a free meeting and participants do not have to register. The Oct. 3, event begins with a free-will offering soup supper at 6 p.m. at the long-term-care residence, 204 W. Washington.

Beginning at 6:45 p.m., three local professionals will share information about several aspects of Medicaid, which is formally known as KanCare. The meeting will adjourn by 7:30 p.m.

Daylene Linville, senior services advisor at the Rice County Council on Aging, will share information about the Medicaid application process. JoAnna Trezise, Sterling Village social services designee, also will share her expertise.

Valentine, the third panelist, will focus on the “emotions people often feel when they need to apply for Medicaid.” She is a licensed social worker, with many years of experience in long-term care issues.

Free brochures and other handouts will be available.

GCCC boasts No. 1 Practical Nursing Program in state

GARDEN CITY – Garden City Community College boasts the number one practical nursing program in the state, according to a national group dedicated to championing the growth and professional advancement of nurses nationwide.

The study from Practicalnursing.org, which ranked 17 Kansas schools overall, put GCCC at the top of the list, based on student scores from the National Council Licensure Examination, a standardized test students take after graduating from an accredited program to receive their license.

According to the group’s 2019 rankings, more practical nursing students from GCCC have passed this national exam on a first-time basis than any other Kansas institution, based on data available from 2014 to 2018, according to the organization.

GCCC President Dr. Ryan Ruda credited the dedicated nursing faculty, especially its long-standing nursing director, Patsy Zeller, for the hours and hard work they put in to educate students on a day-to-day basis.

Students at GCCC can study pre-nursing, practical nursing, and also receive their associate’s degree in nursing to become registered nurses. The 47-credit-hour practical nursing certificate program is a selective program requiring special admissions requirements and prepares students to serve the community through compassionate care.

For more information on the GCCC nursing programs or to enroll, contact Admissions at (620-276-9608) or admission@gcccks.edu.

To see a list of the rankings, visit https://www.practicalnursing.org/lpn-programs/kansas.

GCCC and Dodge City CC sign Fire Science Certification MOU

GARDEN CITY – Garden City Community College administrators visited Dodge City Community College Sept. 4 to sign an agreement that provides for a partnership between GCCC and Dodge City CC for Fire Science training in the Dodge City Community College service area.

The agreement allows GCCC to provide instruction and certifications for Fire Science within the Dodge City area and to local fire departments, as well as to allow for GCCC to offer dual credit offerings at Dodge City High School.

The new agreement enables students living and working in Dodge City and the surrounding service area to remain in their geographic area and take general education credits through DCCC and Fire Science credits through GCCC.

Participants will also have the opportunity to complete a Fire Science certificate through GCCC as part of the agreement.

GCCC’s MOU for Fire Science with DCCC is the third of its kind in 2019. Similar agreements were signed with Seward County CC and Colby CC this summer.

For more information, contact Chuck Pfeifer, Dean of Technical Education and Workforce Development, at chuck.pfeifer@gcccks.edu, or Fire Science Instructor, Larry Pander, at larry.pander@gcccks.edu.

Newton Medical Center awarded HFAP Accreditation

NEWTON – Newton Medical Center was awarded accreditation by Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program, the nation’s original independent, accreditation program recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Accreditation confirms that NMC is providing high-quality care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

“Newton Medical Center clearly demonstrates a commitment to quality and patient safety,” said Meg Gravesmill, CEO of AAHHS, HFAP’s non-profit parent company. “We base our decision on the findings of an extensive and thorough on-site review of the hospital against recognized national standards for patient safety, quality improvement, and environmental safety. Newton Medical Center has earned the distinction of HFAP accreditation through its performance in successfully meeting those standards.”

NMC is an award-winning medical care system focused on improving health throughout Newton, Harvey and surrounding counties.

Featuring a 103-bed hospital and 10 primary care and specialty clinics, MC’s services and specialties include emergency medicine, surgical services, rehabilitation, occupational medicine, home health and more.

Fort Larned NHS receives Open Outdoors Grant

LARNED – Fort Larned National Historic Site has received an Open Outdoor for Kids Transportation Grant from the National Park Foundation to support school field trips to its site this school year.

Area schools using buses to transport students to the fort will receive funds to help offset the cost of fuel. The bus money is for all schools, public, private, and parochial, and for any grade.

The fort’s education staff has developed an interactive program titled, “Wheels of Technology at Fort Larned.” Students will enjoy hands-on activities featuring technologies from the past to help them understand how each has developed over the past 150 years. The program promises to be interesting, adventurous and packed with history and science education.

Call the fort at (620) 285-6911 to set up a field trip.

Fort Larned National Historic Site is located six miles west of Larned on K-156. Information on visiting is on the internet at www.nps.gov/fols, or by calling 620-285-6911. For information on area tourism partners, lodging, dining, and community services go to www.larnedks.org or call (620) 285-6916.

Bethel College capital campaign launches with seven-figure gift

NORTH NEWTON – As Bethel College moves full steam ahead with its Engage the Future capital campaign, a significant donation from two Baldwin City alumni has boosted the effort.

The Dick Living Trust has made a commitment of $1.5 million toward the campaign, which is focused on student wellness (physical, spiritual, emotional), information technology upgrades, academic program initiatives and annual giving.

The centerpiece of the campaign is the construction of a campus activity and wellness center.

Becki and Gary Dick are the trustees of the Dick Living Trust.

One of the reasons for their financial commitment, said Becki Dick, is that “[the center] will enhance recruitment of student-athletes and the experience for everyone at Bethel. It shows Bethel’s commitment to students’ physical health and the role that plays in students’ mental health and quest for knowledge – in short, to nurturing the needs of the whole student.”

The proposed new wellness center is “a facility that can be used by all,” Gary Dick said. “We both believe access to a facility that promotes physical health is an important part of a well-rounded college experience, as reflected in the capital campaign’s goal of ‘strengthening minds, bodies and communities.’”

Becki Dick was raised in the Newton area. Her father, Robert Schmidt, taught chemistry at Bethel College. Gary grew up in the Buhler area.

Becki is a Bethel graduate of 1978 and Gary attended Bethel for three years, finishing his degree at Kansas State University. Both were members of Bethel’s tennis team, as was their son, Nathan Dick, who graduated from Bethel in 2011.

They also have two daughters – Nathan’s twin, Tessa, and Jena.

The Dicks moved to Lawrence in 1984. In 1993, Gary realized his goal of starting his own manufacturing company, Custom Mobile Equipment Inc., Baldwin City, which makes Versa-Lift forklifts.

Bethel College, a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887, is the oldest Mennonite college in North America.

E-Partners loan assists Hutchinson start-up

A Hutchinson man, with the assistance of a low-interest start-up loan from Reno County E-Partners and the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs, has launched a sewer line inspection and location service.

A & G Services will be located in Hutchinson, but work in the surrounding area.

With the $8,000 loan, Andrew Vincent was able to purchase new technology and equipment that will aid in work.

By calling (620) 899-5527 you can know the condition of lines before you purchase or make costly repairs.

Reno County E-Partners and the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs are dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and small businesses start or expand their business by consulting, education, and having local funds available for gap financing. For more information about the Quest Center or Reno County E-partners, contact the Quest Center at (620) 665-8468 or email Director Dave Dukart, at dukartd@hutchcc.edu.