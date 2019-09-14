Three Garden City competitors took stage Friday night at the 15th annual Miss Garden City Fiesta Scholarship Pageant, a segment of the town’s long-running Community Mexican Fiesta that gives a platform to young women.

Onlookers, judges and contestants met at the Pauline Joyce Fine Arts auditorium at Garden City Community College the evening before the annual celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day. The contest is the local qualifying competition for the Miss Kansas Pageant in Pratt.

The contestants would walk away with one of three scholarships: a $1,000 prize for first place, sponsored by Western State Bank; a $500 check for first runner-up, sponsored by Valley State Bank; and a $250 check for the second runner-up, sponsored by Lorena Montoya, a realtor at MBA Real Estate.

Janisa Nuñez, 17, Alexis McGee, 17, and Destiny Geurrero, 20, all of Garden City, stood center stage as the pageant’s contestants.

According to her pageant application, Nuñez plans to enroll in the nursing program at GCCC after graduating high school and then move to the Kansas City area to earn her degree in pediatric ophthalmology. Once she graduates, she said she wants to move back to Garden City to offer the specialized service in southwest Kansas, possibly as the only provider.

Guerrero, who currently attends GCCC, said in her application that she also wants to go into medicine, with plans to earn her doctorate degree at the University of Kansas and become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

McGee said in her application that she hopes to go to college in Colorado and major in interior design and photography. In the long run, she said she wants to make the world a better place.

During the talent portion, Geurrero performed with the GCCC drumline, Alexis McGee danced and Nuñez, a student athletic trainer for the GCHS football team, demonstrated how she would wrap an athlete’s injured foot.

Outgoing 2018 Miss Garden City Fiesta Marissa Hernandez addressed the audience, reflecting on her year connecting with the community under the title and thanking supporters for helping her raise $3,400 for the Children’s Miracle Network. The experience, she said, was transformative and taught her about perseverance, work ethic and what it means to give back to her community.

“This whole organization — the Miss Kansas organization, the Fiesta organization — it really gives you a voice and the ability to do such good in the community, so thank you,” Hernandez said.

At the end of the night, McGee was named the 2019 Miss Garden City Fiesta, Guerrero was named first runner-up and Nuñez second runner-up. McGee said that she is interested in helping young girls combat bullying, after facing it herself. She first competed in pageants last year at Miss Garden City Fiesta, where she placed fourth runner-up.

“I’m really happy, actually. It’s like a dream that I’ve always wanted that’s actually coming true,” McGee said about winning the pageant. “I really want to help young girls know that they’re not alone and that if they start with one dream they can do something big with it.”

