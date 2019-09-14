Harvey, 14, is a sports fanatic, his favorites being football and basketball.

He's a huge University of Kansas fan. He enjoys dirt bike riding and gaming. He is a helpful teen who likes to lend others a hand.

In school, Harvey really enjoys the free time they get at the end of the day so he can just relax and wind down. His favorite classes are math and science. When he grows up, he wants to be an engineer or a welder. A family that can provide him with some one-on-one attention, structure and support would be ideal.

To learn more about Anthony, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7316.