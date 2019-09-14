The problem with big-time sports is it lives in its own world.

I love sports, the games, the action, but all the politics, the ego, the money, you can have it.

The athletes playing sports are people just like us. They have gifts that most of us do not have, but they are just people.

Recently Antonio Brown, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, has been accused of sexual assault and rape, and as of this writing he gets to go to work just like everyone else.

He has not been arrested, there are no criminal charges. His accuser has filed a civil suit seeking money.

I have no idea if Brown is guilty or not, but I cannot help but wonder why he’s allowed to work and make his millions.

If Brown worked in an office I do not think his boss would allow him to show up for work every day. He would be sent home until the issue was settled, maybe even fired.

Not Brown. He’s working.

The NFL is played by men, but that does not mean women are not employed by teams, and it certainly does not mean the men, including Brown, do not interact with women.

I would not want my wife or daughter to have to go to work with someone accused of sexual assault and rape. Maybe Brown is innocent, but he needs to be removed from his workplace until the issue is settled.

Sports operates differently. The NFL has botched similar cases in which football players have been guilty of domestic violence, and have initially been given small penalties before public backlash forced the NFL to get tougher.

Brown might still be told to sit down, or he might continue to work as if nothing has happened.

Brown might be guilty, but yet win the civil suit.

Brown might be innocent yet have to live through these accusations.

Brown, if told to go home while the issue is investigated, will still get paid.

The average workplace is far from perfect, and cases of harassment and worse are numerous, but once the incident is discovered, the offender is dealt with.

An employee is not allowed to act as if nothing has happened because other employees would feel uncomfortable and that hurts business.

These cases of domestic violence, assault and rape do not seem to hurt the NFL. People love their football and root for these guys as long as they can help their teams win.

Players will always have a job as long as they produce. Once their usefulness ends, teams cut them. Performance on the field matters more than what a player does off the field. That’s the problem. We are willing to forgive as long as the athlete keeps scoring touchdowns. That’s a societal flaw. We should be willing to win fewer games if it means having players on teams that have respect for all people.

Society breaks down when those with special talents and gifts are treated differently than the rest.

There’s a breakdown in the NFL, but no one seems to care.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor of The Telegram.