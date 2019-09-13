SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

Garden City Farmer’s Market: Check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market. The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28 at the Sequoyah 9 movie theater parking lot, 1118 N. Fleming St.

Garden City Community Mexican Fiesta: Celebrate this landmark local event’s 93rd anniversary with a morning parade, grito, food, live music, dance performances and more. The festival will run all day, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Stevens Park.

Drag Racing in Ingalls: One mile east of 7 Road and H Road in Gray County, adult racers are invited to drag race in cars and trucks for a nonprofit event hosted by Wicked Custom and Performance. Locals can participate in big tire, small tire and street radical class races or watch from the sidelines from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $30 to race and $10 to watch, or $20 for a car load of spectators. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and sunscreen. All proceeds will benefit Gray County Communities.

GCA Art Drop-In: Stop by anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. for these free, family-friendly art-making stations at Garden City Arts, this month inspired by artist Henri Matisse.

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

Story Time at the Zoo: Preschool children and their caregivers can gather for a story, craft, activity and meet-up with zoo animal ambassadors at this weekly story time at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education, located next to Lee Richardson Zoo. The session will run from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

Evening at the Museum: Guests are welcome to stop by this free screening of “Strangers in Town,” a 33-minute documentary about the history of immigrants coming to call Finney County home. The showing will begin at 7 p.m. at the Finney County Historical Museum.

Trivia and Adulting 101 at the Library: Learn what it takes to be an adult at these weekly classes at the Finney County Public Library, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each class explores a different topic. Beforehand, adults can enjoy a few rounds of trivia at 5 p.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

GCA Canvas Paint: Follow step-by-step instructions to paint a stretched canvas at this beginner’s art class at Garden City Arts. Anyone 14 and older is welcome to attend the class, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Register ahead of time for $25 ($20 for members).

Musical Variety Program: Enjoy a free music performance at Garden Valley Retirement Village featuring The Wise Guys. The show starts at 7 p.m. and everyone is welcome.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

AGC of Kansas Golf Outing: Enjoy a day out on the green at the 17th annual Western Kansas Golf Outing. Players can register and eat lunch at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course at 11:30 a.m. and line up for a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Registration is $135 for members and $175 for non-members.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

GCA Acrylic Pour: Learn about a new, unpredictable artistic process at this acrylic pour class at Garden City Arts. Each participant will get to do two pours over 8x10 panels. The class runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and costs $30 ($25 for members). Register ahead of time to secure a spot.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Computer Basics Classes: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops at the Finney County Public Library. Classes run from 3 to 5 p.m. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Friday Night Magic: Teens and adults are welcome to this weekly dive into fantasy, with open sessions of Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and other role playing or card games. Players are welcome to bring any other games to the table. The night runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Garden City Farmer’s Market: Once again, check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market. The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28 at the Sequoyah 9 movie theater parking lot, 1118 N. Fleming St.

Ingalls Car and Tractor Show: Ingalls High School will host a car and tractor show from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school parking lot, giving out awards for best of show, people’s choice and best antique tractor. For more information, contact Ryan Spanger at 620-335-0152.

Catfish/Carp Tournament: Lake Scott State Park will kick off its two-day catfish and carp tournament this weekend, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Competitors must pay $15 for each carp team, $10 for carp individuals, $35 for a catfish adult and $5 for a catfish child. Adults can compete in both tournaments for $40 and children can compete in both for $15. Vehicle permits are required. For more information, call 620-872-3525.

Low Cost Vaccination Clinic: Finney County Humane Society will hold a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon at the animal shelter. Parvo dog and puppy and FVRCP cat vaccinations are free and other shots, flea/tick treatments and microchips range from $10 to $30. Donations will be accepted

Fall Fest: Jump into a mass of food, arts and crafts vendors, kids’ activities and live entertainment at this weekend’s Fall Fest, running from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stevens Park.

International Red Panda Day: Celebrate the cuddly creatures living at Lee Richardson Zoo’s Wild Asia exhibit this weekend from 3 to 4 p.m. at the zoo. Guests will learn about the endangered species, meet a keeper that cares for Lee Richardson’s red pandas and get their faces painted like the star animal.