MONDAY, SEPT. 16

FINNEY COUNTY — Finney County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the County Administrative Building, 311 N. Ninth St.

STEVENS COUNTY — Stevens County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 200 E. Seventh St., Hugoton.

WICHITA COUNTY — Wichita County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 206 S. Fourth St., Leoti.

GRAY COUNTY — Gray County Commission: 9 a.m. in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St., Cimarron.

LANE COUNTY — Lane County Commission: 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 144 S. Lane St., Dighton.

STANTON COUNTY — Stanton County Commission: 10 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 201 N. Main St., Johnson.

LEOTI — Leoti City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Leoti City Hall, 406 S. Main St.

SCOTT CITY — Scott City Council: 7:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at Scott City Hall, 221 W. Fifth St.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17



HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Commission: 8:30 a.m. (MT) in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 219 Main St., Syracuse.

GRANT COUNTY — Grant County Commission: 9:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 108 S. Glenn St., Ulysses.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Commission: 1 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center , 301 N. Eighth St.

SCOTT COUNTY — Scott County Commission: 3 p.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 303 Court St., Scott City.

GARDEN CITY — Police Citizen’s Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m. in the training room at the Law Enforcement Center, 304 N. Ninth St.

GARDEN CITY — Parks & Tree Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Finnup Center, 312 E. Finnup Drive.

GARDEN CITY — Environmental Issues Board: 6 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18



FINNEY COUNTY — Board of Zoning: 9 a.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St., as needed.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19



FINNEY COUNTY — Planning Commission: 9 a.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.