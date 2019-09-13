The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second. Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff’s Office at 620-272-3700. The GCPD’s arrest logs are available online at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

Garden City Police Department

Monday, Sept. 9

Isaac Goytia, 22, 1708 E. Pheasant Court, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. on an allegation of interfering with a law enforcement officer, as well as an allegation of battery.

Homero Villa-Quintana, 18, 1708 Pheasant Court, was arrested at 10:23 p.m. on an allegation of using a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation.

Finney County Sheriff's Office

Saturday, Sept. 7

Erik Arnoldo Gallegos, 21, 3360 N. Eighth St., was arrested at 4:45 p.m. on allegations of aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm, as well as an allegation of criminal damage to property.

Francisco Javier Rios, 57, Montrose, Colo., was arrested at 6:09 p.m. on allegations of making false information and theft of property and services, as well as an out of county arrest warrant.

Monday, Sept. 9

Javier Anthonio Gordon, 29, 2009 A St., was arrested at 11:54 a.m. on allegations of distributing an opiate opium narcotic and using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Malichai Trey King, 24, 2401 W. Kansas Ave., was arrested at 9:51 a.m. on an allegation of aggravated battery, as well as an allegation of criminal restraint.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Victor Manuel Herrera-Rodriguez, 38, 606 Long Blvd., was arrested at 10:47 a.m. on an allegation of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Deandre Smith, 19, 2509 A St., was arrested at 1:27 a.m. on multiple allegations of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon and possession of stolen property (firearms worth less than $25,000), as well as multiple allegations of possessing a firearm while under the influence, criminal damage to property and domestic battery.

Kevin Antonio Garcia, 22, Dodge City, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on an allegation of fleeing or attempting to elude a scene of a motor vehicle accident or damage to property, as well as allegations of driving under the influence, reckless driving, transporting an open container of alcohol and purchasing liquor for a minor.