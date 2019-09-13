A Hays man was seriously injured Sunday when he struck the side of a bus while riding his motorcycle in Lane County.

Mark Duane Hager, 48, of Ness City, was traveling westbound in a 1988 Blue Bird bus on Kansas Highway 96 about nine miles east of Dighton, with Melanie Whipple, 17, Emma Borell, 15, Seth Rupp, 15, Austin Handy, 15, and Seth Shapland, 26, all of Dighton, riding as passengers, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Dighton USD 482 Superintendent Kelly Arnberger said the bus belongs to USD 482 and was transporting Future Farmers of America students home from the Kansas State Fair.

At about 8:28 p.m., Hager attempted to make a left hand turn. At the same time Paul Dean Simpson, 58, of Hays, was traveling behind the bus on a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle. Simpson attempted to pass the bus on the left and struck its drivers' side steering axle, according to the KHP. Both vehicles continued traveling to the left of the highway and came to a stop.

While no one in the bus appeared to be injured, Simpson was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with a suspected serious injury. On Friday afternoon, staff at Wesley Medical reported that he had been discharged from the hospital.

Simpson was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to the KHP. Only Hager was wearing a seat belt on the bus.