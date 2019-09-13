Garden City Community College Administrators visited Dodge City Community College on Sept. 4 to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the institution. The MOU provides for a partnership between GCCC and Dodge City CC for Fire Science training in the Dodge City Community College service area, allowing GCCC to provide instruction and certifications for Fire Science within the Dodge City area and to local fire departments as well as to allow for GCCC to provide dual credit offerings at Dodge City High School.

The new agreement will enable students who are living and working in Dodge City and the surrounding service area to remain in their geographic location in order to take general education credits through DCCC and Fire Science credits through GCCC. Participants will also have the opportunity to complete a Fire Science certificate through GCCC as part of the agreement.

GCCC’s MOU for Fire Science with DCCC is the third of its kind in 2019. Similar agreements were signed with Seward County CC and Colby CC this summer.

For more information about the Fire Science MOUs between GCCC and other colleges in Kansas, or for Fire Science enrollment information, contact Dean of Technical Education and Workforce Development, Chuck Pfeifer, at chuck.pfeifer@gcccks.edu, or Fire Science Instructor, Larry Pander, at larry.pander@gcccks.edu.