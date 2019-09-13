A Garden City man was injured Tuesday when his car overturned on I-35 in Sumner County.

Armando Ortiz, 58, of Garden City was traveling northbound on the highway in a 2000 Ford Ranger when a tire blew out, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Ortiz lost control of the vehicle, struck the barrier wall and overturned.

Ortiz was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with a suspected minor injury. Staff at Wesley Medical said Friday afternoon that Ortiz had been discharged. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.