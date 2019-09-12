Lee Richardson Zoo will hold the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Primate and Flamingo Habitats and Animal Health Facility construction projects at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17, in the grassy area to the west of the lion habitat.

While the ceremony will be at the site of the new Animal Health Facility, it jointly recognizes the start of construction for all three projects. All three improvements at Lee Richardson Zoo are the first projects to be funded from the countywide sales tax that voters approved in the election of November 2017. The Flamingo Habitat and the Animal Health Facility are solely funded by the sales tax revenue.

The new Primate Habitat which will house three lemur species is co-funded by Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo and the countywide sales tax. It is the latest of a number of FOLRZ supported improvements at the zoo since 1975.

These new habitats and expansions will add to the well-being of the zoo’s new lemurs and the flamingos through the construction of larger and more naturalistic habitats, and for all the Lee Richardson Zoo animals with a new animal health facility. The updates will help Lee Richardson Zoo continue to provide a world-class zoo experience for Garden City and Finney County residents, as well as all Southwest Kansas, and tourists from across the country and around the world.