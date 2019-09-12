USD #457 will hold a free screening clinic for children 3-5 years of age who are Garden City residents. The clinic will be held on Sept. 20, at the Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 W. Walnut, Garden City, Kansas.

The screening will take approximately an hour and a half. Trained professionals will check each child's hearing, vision, large and small muscle development, communication, and thinking skills.

Appointments may be made by calling the Garfield Early Childhood Center, 805-7500. If you are unable to keep your appointment the day of the screening, please call the Garfield Early Childhood Center at 805-7500