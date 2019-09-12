WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) has announced members of his 2019 Service Academy Selection Board. The 20-member board will review applications and interview candidates who are applying for admission to U.S. Service Academies.

“One of the greatest responsibilities I have as a United States Senator is to nominate Kansas students to attend service academies,” said Sen. Moran “I am proud of these young students for their desire to serve our nation, and I’m grateful to my Service Academy Selection Board for the thoughtful consideration they put into the application process. These students applying to enter service academies represent the best of Kansas, and I look forward to receiving the selection board’s recommendations and meeting with students in Hutchinson.”

Applications will be reviewed and selected applicants will be interviewed by the selection board on Sept. 21 at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. The U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

For questions on the event, contact Trenton_Kennedy@moran.senate.gov.

Members of the 2019 Service Academy Selection Board include:

Lt. Col. (RET) Bob Brock, Topeka – Director of Aviation, Kansas Department of Transportation, U.S. Air Force veteran.

Myca Bunch, Garden City – President, Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Air Force veteran.

Ltc. (Ret) Larry Burks, Sr., Wichita – Director, Military and Veteran Services, Wichita State University, U.S. Army veteran.

Dennis Butler, Manhattan – Director, Riley County Police Department.

Col. John Cluck, Wathena – Mayor, City of Wathena, Vice Commander, 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard.

Ardith Dunn, Satanta – Retired high school mathematics/computer instructor, K-12 superintendent, mother of U.S. Air Force Academy graduate.

Michael Farris, Altamont – Emergency Physician, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Sue Givens, El Dorado – Field Specialist, Kansas Association of School Boards, Retired K-12 superintendent.

Robin Jackson, Hutchinson – Central Christian College Professor of Science and Mathematics.

Cheryl Kerns, Overland Park – Blue Valley West High School teacher, mother of U.S. Military Academy graduate.

Brian Kessens, Overland Park – Tortoise Capital managing director, U.S. Military Academy graduate.

Katrina Lewison, Manhattan – USD 383 Board of Education Member, Purple Heart recipient, U.S. Military Academy graduate.

Jayne Humphrey Pearce, Wallace – Wallace County Visitors Bureau Marketing and Tourism Director, U.S. Air Force veteran, mother of U.S. Air Force Academy graduate.

Rachael Pitchford, Dodge City – Assistant Principal, Comanche Middle School, U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Sean Ritchie, Wichita – Cargill North American Operations Lead, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduate.

Halley Roberson, Oberlin – City Administrator, City of Oberlin, U.S. Army veteran.

Mike Souder, Prairie Village – Dean of Continuing Education, Johnson County Community College, U.S. Military Academy graduate.

Sam Turner, Leawood – Retired Shawnee Mission Medical Center CEO, Vietnam War veteran, U.S. Army veteran.

Ron Whitney, Emporia – American Legion member, Veterans of Foreign Wars member, U.S. Army veteran.

Beth Wilson, Girard – Business education teacher, Girard High School, mother of U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman.